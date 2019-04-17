Yahaya Bello Declares Intention For Second Term

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his intention to run for the second term in office.

Bello declared his intention while speaking with journalist shortly after inaugurating Assembly service commission.

According to him his declaration his coming up after sorting the blessings of God.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will win the November 2019 governorship election in Kogi state and salvage the state by enthroning a people-oriented government.

This is just as the leadership of the party assured that the Presidential mandate, which Nigerians freely gave to Atiku Abubakar on February 23, will be retrieved at the tribunal.

The position of the party came at the end of a crucial meeting of Kogi PDP critical stakeholders at the Party’s National Secretariat, in Abuja on Wednesday, where the leaders resolved to forego all personal ambitions and work together for the interest of the party and the Kogi people ahead of the election.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said that PDP’s winning streaks in the just concluded governorship elections in Bauchi, Imo, Rivers, Adamawa, Bauchi, Osun among other states will be reenacted in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election.

Ologbondiyan said the party has the support of the people of Kogi state, who are now looking up to it to rescue the state from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Governor Yahaya Bello, adding that the PDP cannot afford to fail them.

“As we all know, our people have gone through pains, pangs, acute poverty, hunger, dehumanization, brutalization, job losses, untimely deaths, suicide and all sorts of anguish as a result of the misrule of the incumbent APC government.

“The people of Kogi state are therefore looking up to the PDP for rescue and we cannot afford to fail them. We must therefore not allow anything to demoralize us as the winning streaks, which our party displayed in Imo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Osun among others, will be repeated in Kogi state by the grace of Almighty God.

“In this race, we must also bear in mind that we have the support of the people. Kogi state has always been home to the PDP notwithstanding the temporary setback of the APC. We must, therefore, prepare ourselves, stand with the people and salvage our dear state from the pangs of misrule. Our people yearn to move forward and we must give them that leverage which they earnestly seek”, he said.

Ologbondiyan reiterated the already expressed commitment of the NWC to ensure free, fair, transparent, rancor-free and credible processes for all activities toward the governorship election so as to throw up a candidate that is collectively acceptable to the people of Kogi State.

“Our great party will not engage in any form of imposition but as usual will strictly adhere to demands and fulfillment of our internal democracy processes”, he stated.

Stakeholders at the meeting included former Kogi governors, Capt. Idris Wada, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, former deputy governor, Arc. Yomi Awoniyi, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Chief Patrick Adagba, federal legislators from Kogi state, state PDP Chairman, Engr. Uhotu as well as other critical stakeholders drawn from all the local government areas of the state.