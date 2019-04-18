Banditry: Troops Arrest LG Vice Chairman, Suspected Bandits’ Informants

Troops deployed in Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD) in Zamfara State have arrested Mr Yahuza Wuya, the Vice Chairman of Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement by the acting Force Information Officer of the operation, Major Clement Abiade, disclosed that Wuya was arrested over alleged conspiracy with armed bandits in Wuya and Sunken communities in the LGA.

Major Abiade said the vice chairman allegedly aided the release of a notorious gunrunner, Sani Yaro, from Gusau prison in the state capital.

Wuya was also accused of providing the bandits with information about the movement of troops, other security agencies, and local vigilantes, as well as selling cows and donkeys rustled by the criminals.

In a related development, the troops arrested two suspected informants along Burukusuma-Sabon Birni in Sokoto State.

According to the OPSD spokesman, the suspects will be handed over to relevant security agency for subsequent prosecution after investigation is completed.

In his reaction, the Force Commander of the operation, Major General Hakeem Otiki, reiterated the commitment of the troops to restoring enduring peace and tranquillity in Zamfara and other states of Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto.

He called on the public to support the operation by reporting suspicious activities and movement of bandits to nearest security agencies for prompt action.