IGP Deploys Tactical Team To Nasarawa, Orders CP To Arrest Bandits

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of a Tactical Team to provide additional support to the existing operatives in Nasarawa State.

This is against the backdrop of the shootings on April 14, 2019, in Numa Kochu village of the state.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, force Headquarters, DCP Frank Mba, says that the IGP has also directed the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State to identify and fish out all persons connected to the dastardly killings.

“The combined tactical teams comprising the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Specialized Investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been mandated to provide support to the existing security architecture in the State to prevent further attacks and carry out discrete investigation into the killings.

“While restating the commitment of the Force to uncover and bring the perpetrators of the killing to justice, the IGP implores any member of the Public with useful and credible information that could aid the ongoing investigation not to hesitate to avail same to the Police through the following contacts: 08033097663, 08033674246,” he stated.