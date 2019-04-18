Minimum Wage Assent ‘Good Step In The Right Direction’ – Saraki

Updated April 18, 2019
Minimum Wage Assent ‘Good Step In The Right Direction’ – Saraki
A file photo of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

 

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has commended the assent of the N30,000 minimum wage into law.

In a tweet on Thursday, Senator Saraki believes the development is a good step in the right direction for the nation’s workforce.

He described workers as the lifeblood of the country, stressing that the minimum wage previous minimum wage was reviewed to boost their productivity.

The Senate President congratulated the workers on the signing of the new minimum wage into law.

Saraki’s tweet came shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.

The Act makes it compulsory for all employers across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000.

It, however, excludes persons employing less than 25 workers or persons in other kinds of regulated employment.

The Act gives workers the right to sue an employer to recover the balance or authorise the Minister of Labour to take action against such an employer in the event of a refusal to pay the stipulated wage.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, also reacted to the signing of the new minimum wage into law.

