One Killed, Nine Injured As Gunmen Attack Jigawa Community

One person has been killed, and nine others injured when unknown gunmen attacked Garin Maidawa community in Abiya ward of Dutse Local Government area of Jigawa State.

Confirming the attack to Channels Television, Councillor of Abiya ward, Mr Safiyanu Abdu, said the incident happened on Wednesday night.

According to him, the injured persons have been taken to Rasheed Shakoni Teaching Hospital, Dutse where they are receiving treatment.

Reacting to the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Audu Jinjiri confirmed the attack in a telephone interview.

He, however, explained that the State Police Command is yet to ascertain the number of casualties as at this morning.

But speaking to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bala Zama who confirmed the incident said the people are armed robbers.

He explained that Command has already mobilised the officials of Special Anti Robbery Squad to be deployed to the area.