Police Arrest Two Over Abduction Of Lagos Fire Service Boss

The Lagos State Police Command says two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction of the Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasaki Musibau, and six others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zubairu Muazu, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

Musibau and others were abducted on April 6 at Ketu-Ereyun in Ikorodu area of the state.

READ ALSO: Troops Arrest LG Vice Chairman, Suspected Bandits’ Informants

They, however, regained freedom from the captivity of their abductors three days later.

Mr Muazu disclosed that sustained and well-coordinated operations by the Command’s Tactical Anti-Kidnapping Unit led to the arrest of two suspects.

According to him, the young men – Blessing Bayo ‘m’ 29yrs and Smart Alfred ‘m’ 32yrs – were arrested on Wednesday last week at Ibefun along Ikorodu-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

Both suspects were said to have confessed to committing the crime while two single barrel guns were recovered from them.

In a related development, the police commissioner said a team of policemen attached to Ojo Division arrested one Femi Murtala on Friday last week.

The suspect was intercepted based on a tip-off at Muwo IRA bridge and one locally made pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him.

“He confessed to being a member of Eiye Confraternity and was on his way to attend some cult rituals at the shrine of their priests,” Muazu revealed.

He added, “The shrine was raided where one locally made gun and one locally made double barrel gun were recovered. The chief priest one John Nkpe ‘m’ of No 9 Balaa Street Ojo was also arrested.”

The police commissioner said investigations were ongoing while the suspects would be charged to court soon.