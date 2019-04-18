Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen In Rivers

Channels Television  
Updated April 18, 2019
Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen In Rivers
A file photo of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

 

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has suspended 12 Local Government Area chairmen in the state.

The special assistant to the governor on electronic media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that Governor Wike took the decision following the failure of the local government chairmen to participate in a state official function.

READ ALSOBuhari Signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

Those suspended were the local government chairmen of Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma, and Ogu/Bolo.

The statement noted that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Read the statement below:

Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has suspended 12 Local Government Council Chairmen. The suspension of the council Chairmen is with immediate effect.

The suspended Council Chairmen include Okrika,  Emohua,  Abua/Odual,  Degema, Khana, Gokana,  Ahoada East,  Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni,  Omuma and Ogu/Bolo Local Government Areas.

The affected Council Chairmen were suspended for failure to participate in state official function.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.



More on Politics

Wike Writes Rivers Assembly, Reports Suspended LG Chairmen

PDP Reps Member Challenges Kogi Govt To Name Completed Projects

Kogi Gov’s Aide Blames PDP For Inability To Pay Workers’ Salaries

Ekiti APC Primaries: I have No Axe To Grind – Fayemi

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV