Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has suspended 12 Local Government Area chairmen in the state.

The special assistant to the governor on electronic media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that Governor Wike took the decision following the failure of the local government chairmen to participate in a state official function.

Those suspended were the local government chairmen of Okrika, Emohua, Abua/Odual, Degema, Khana, Gokana, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Eleme, Andoni, Omuma, and Ogu/Bolo.

The statement noted that the suspension was with immediate effect.

Read the statement below:

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.