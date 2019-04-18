Wike Writes Rivers Assembly, Reports Suspended LG Chairmen

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has notified the State House of Assembly of his decision to suspend the 12 Local Government Area chairmen.

Governor Wike’s special assistant on electronic media, Simeon Nwakaudu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Nwakaudu, the governor notified the lawmakers in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The letter was dated April 18, 2019, and titled: “Notice of Suspension of the Chairmen of Twelve Local Government Council Chairmen”.

Governor Wike premised his action on Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

“I hereby serve you notice of the suspension of the following twelve Local Government Council Chairmen for security reasons for approval and ratification,” he was quoted as saying.

The governor also informed the lawmakers that he has directed the vice chairmen in the affected local government councils to act during the period of suspension.

He explained that this was in accordance with the provisions of Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Government Law of 2018.

The suspended local government chairmen include Philemon Kingolo (Okrika), Tom Aliezi (Emohua), Daniel Daniel (Abua/Odual), Tony Phimoore (Degema), and Lahteh Loolo (Khana).

Others are Paul Kobani (Gokana), Ben Eke (Ahoada East), Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre), Philip Okparaji (Ikwerre), Paul Paul (Andoni), Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma), and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).