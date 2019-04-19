Rivers PDP Suspends 15 LGA Party Chairmen Indefinitely

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has placed 15 of its Local Government Area (LGA) chapter Chairmen on indefinite suspension.

The party announced this in a statement on Friday by its secretary in the state, Samuel Okpoko.

Okpoko explained that the State Executive of the party held an emergency meeting on Thursday at the state secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

READ ALSO: Wike Suspends 12 Local Government Chairmen In Rivers

He added that the meeting approved the indefinite suspension of the 15 LGA party chairmen.

The affected LGA party chairmen include Abua-Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme, and Emohua.

Others are Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro, and Oyigbo.

The party, thereafter, directed all the suspended LGA chairmen to handover all its property in their possession to their deputies.

The PDP took the decision barely one day after Governor Nyesom Wike suspended 12 LGA chairmen in the state.

The governor had notified the Rivers State House of Assembly of his decision in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House.

He premised his action on Section 64 (3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

The suspended local government chairmen include Philemon Kingolo (Okrika), Tom Aliezi (Emohua), Daniel Daniel (Abua/Odual), Tony Phimoore (Degema), and Lahteh Loolo (Khana).

Others are Paul Kobani (Gokana), Ben Eke (Ahoada East), Samuel Nwanosike (Ikwerre), Philip Okparaji (Ikwerre), Paul Paul (Andoni), Christian Nwaiwu (Omuma), and Erasmus Victor (Ogu/Bolo).