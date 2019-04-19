Easter: Ayade Calls For Peace, Prayers For Leaders

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of peace, love, sacrifice and forgiveness.

As Christians across the country celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, he noted that the attributes he mentioned represent the core values of Easter.

“Today represents a very significant moment in our lives as Christians,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita.

He added, “It is both significant and sobering in the sense that it reminds us all about the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, love and compassion over hate. These were the cardinal planks of Christ’s teachings while on earth.”

According to Governor Ayade, society today lacks compassion as a way to internalise and experience the inner soul of the other person and the universe.

He, however, said there was a need to reintroduce compassion in order to save the human race.

“In line with the compassion which Christ demonstrated by laying down his life for us, we should, therefore, replicate this to all men and continue to sustain it in the years to come,” the governor noted.

He added, “We must not forget that the peace we are enjoying today in the state is due, largely, to the prayers and support of all of you.

“I urge you, in this season of Easter, to continue in this momentum by upholding the values that seek to unite us rather than those that pull us apart.”