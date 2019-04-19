Easter Celebration: IGP Directs State Commands To Deploy Adequate Security

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Zonal and State Commands across the country to deploy adequate security to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Easter celebration.

The police boss in a signed statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, enjoined officers to conduct themselves in the most professional manner.

“The Inspector General of Police, Ag IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has directed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands across the country to deploy adequate intelligence, human and operational assets of the Force to ensure intensified routine patrols and protection of vulnerable points within their jurisdictions, including major highways, places of worship, residential areas, recreation centres, motor parks, financial institutions, Government/Private Infrastructures and all places of public resort.”

He also directed that officers and men of the force conduct themselves in the “most professional manner in line with extant laws and standard best practices before, during and after the festival.”

The police boss, tasked Christians to emulate the selfless lifestyle of Christ as they celebrate his remembrance.

“The IGP has tasked Christians nationwide to emulate and adopt the selfless lifestyle of Christ as they join other Christians around the globe to celebrate the remembrance of the victorious death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as price for the redemption of mankind.”

He also sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of their religious, political and socio-cultural leaning in consonance with the principles and teachings of Christ.