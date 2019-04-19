Easter: Wike Advocates Love, Fayose Asks Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, have felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter.

In a statement by his electronic media assistant, Simeon Nwakaudu, Governor Wike urged the people to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the course of development.

He said that Easter exemplifies the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind, noting that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

The governor called on the people of Rivers to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state, as they reflect on the ideals of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

He gave assurance that he would continue to make sacrifices for the state, defend its interests and ensure that the people always enjoy good governance.

Governor Wike described Easter as a period of fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

He, therefore, urged the privileged to reach out to the less privileged, saying everyone works to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

While wishing the people of the state a happy Easter celebration, the governor assured them of their security before, during and after the celebrations.

On his part, Mr Fayose urged Nigerians not to give up but keep hope alive on the challenges facing the country.

In his Easter message, he said, “The death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus have given mankind the hope that no situation is beyond the divine power of God.

“That our Lord Jesus Christ never gave up on his mission for our salvation despite the betrayals, humiliation and persecution, is the reason we must never give up on our country Nigeria.”

Fayose also asked the people to stand for the truth at all times, stressing that only the truth exalts a nation.

He noted that by raising his son, God himself has established and secured the hope of mankind for a better tomorrow.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Easter, we must let our hope in Nigeria be as alive as Jesus Christ,” said the former governor.