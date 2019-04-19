Minimum Wage: NLC Praises Buhari For ‘Doing The Needful’, Demands Immediate Implementation

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the new 30,000 Naira Minimum Wage Bill into law.

The union commended the President’s decision in a statement by its General Secretary, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson.

It, however, demanded that the law be implemented immediately, noting that the process had lingered for almost two years.

The NLC also appealed to employers, especially the federal and state governments to commence further actions with a view to implementing the law on time.

The statement read, “We at the Nigeria Labour Congress wish to express our appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the new national minimum wage bill of N30,000.

“We commend Mr President for doing the needful. However, we would use this opportunity to call for immediate implementation of the law, given the fact that this process has dragged on for nearly two years.”

“In furtherance of this, we urge employers, particularly federal and state governments, to commence immediate negotiations with the appropriate unions on the impact of the new law on the wage structure with a view to timely and judicious implementation,” it added.

The statement came one day after President Buhari assented to the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019.

The President assented to the Act barely three weeks after he received the report of the Presidential Technical Advisory Committee on the Implementation of the National Minimum Wage (PTAC).

The report was presented to the President on March 25, 2019, by the chairman of the committee and economist, Mr Bismarck Rewane.