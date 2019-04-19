Our Challenges Are Never Insurmountable, Dogara Tells Nigerians At Easter

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has asked Nigerians not to lose hope despite the challenges facing the country.

He made the appeal in a series of tweets on Friday, in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as Christians celebrate Easter across the world.

In his message to Nigerians, the Speaker noted that mankind has always overcome its limitations over time, no matter how much they seem to be.

READ ALSO: Don’t Lose Hope Of A Greater Nigeria, Says Buhari In Easter Message

In view of this, he appealed to the people not to be overwhelmed by the present challenges facing the nation, affirming that they are not insurmountable.

The Speaker, therefore, called on Nigerians, especially the Christians to demonstrate the love of God in them.

He asked them to love their neighbours irrespective of the differences and forgive not just the friends, but enemies.

He also urged the people to pray for their leaders and the country.

Read Dogara’s tweets below:

As the song writer wrote; “when justice called for all my debts: the friend of sinner came instead.” For without the shedding of blood there is no remission of sins. Salvation came to us because Jesus defeated death. And we follow him because he provided the solution to death. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) April 19, 2019

Easter is God’s scandalous love when He choose to die for the sins of not His friends but enemies. As Christians who are Christ-like, we must also demonstrate God’s love in us by loving all mankind, forgiving not just friends but enemies, praying for our own leaders & our country — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) April 19, 2019