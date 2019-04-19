Our Challenges Are Never Insurmountable, Dogara Tells Nigerians At Easter

Updated April 19, 2019
A file photo of Mr Yakubu Dogara

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has asked Nigerians not to lose hope despite the challenges facing the country.

He made the appeal in a series of tweets on Friday, in commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ as Christians celebrate Easter across the world.

In his message to Nigerians, the Speaker noted that mankind has always overcome its limitations over time, no matter how much they seem to be.

In view of this, he appealed to the people not to be overwhelmed by the present challenges facing the nation, affirming that they are not insurmountable.

The Speaker, therefore, called on Nigerians, especially the Christians to demonstrate the love of God in them.

He asked them to love their neighbours irrespective of the differences and forgive not just the friends, but enemies.

He also urged the people to pray for their leaders and the country.

Read Dogara’s tweets below:



