Christians Mark Good Friday With ‘Stations Of The Cross’

Today is Good Friday and Christians across the world are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

The day is observed during the holy week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday, which also coincides with the Jewish ceremony of Passover.

In some countries, Good Friday is referred to as mourning Friday while in Greece, Poland and Hungary, the day is generally referred to as Great Friday.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government declared April 19 and 22 as public holidays for Christians to commemorate the death and resurrection of Christ.

RELATED

Don’t Lose Hope Of A Greater Nigeria, Says Buhari In Easter Message

Saraki Calls For ‘Selfless Service’ From Nigerians In Easter Message

Leah Sharibu’s Release: ‘Time Is Of Essence’, CAN President Tells FG

Some Christians, especially those of the Catholic faith held services to commemorate the day while some walk on major streets to reflect on the passing of Jesus Christ.

In Abuja, parishioners of The Twelve Apostles Church staged a play on the betrayal of Jesus Christ as they walked through the streets of the Diplomatic Drive in the nation’s capital.

The Christian faithful depicted his sufferings through a presentation of the 14 Stations of the Cross.

The parishioners asked the leaders at all levels to imbibe the spirit, love, humility, and sacrifice as exemplified in the life of Jesus Christ.

See the photos below: