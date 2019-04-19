President Buhari Describes India As Nigeria’s Biggest Trade Partner

President Muhammadu Buhari has relished the steadily growing and economically rewarding relationship with Republic of India, describing it as “Nigeria’s biggest trade partner’’, especially in crude oil sales.

Buhari in a signed statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, called for a stronger mutually beneficial partnership when he received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr Abhay Thakur at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Our two countries are very close. India has helped Nigeria in many ways, and we are very grateful. In trade, you are, today, our biggest customer in crude oil purchase.”

“I want you to maintain the standard we have attained, and improve on it, Buhari insisted.

In response, Thakur assured the President that India will continue to stand “shoulder to shoulder in all areas of mutual interest, including security’’

He further pledged that efforts would be made to “reduce double taxation and attract more Foreign Direct Investments actualize Nigerian airline, Air Peace’s dream of two weekly flights to Bombay and open up the visa regime more.

President Buhari also received letters of credence from Ambassador of Kuwait, Mr Abdulaziz Mohammad Al Bisher.

The letter lauded Nigeria for its continuous support of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) policies, sometimes, discouraged assistance from developed countries, with wrong assumptions that the country is rich.

The President told Al Bisher that the country will appreciate support in education, technology, infrastructure and projects that directly impact on livelihood of people, despite the impression that Nigeria is an influential and wealthy member of OPEC.

“Welcome to Nigeria. Thank you for supporting our country in some strategic areas. We look forward to greater understanding and cooperation,’’ he said.

The Ambassador said Kuwait had 560 developmental intervention projects spread over many African countries.

He assured that Nigeria, which had been left out since the project started in 1961 will be captured.

He added that the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce had agreed to meet with Nigeria’s business community, noting that his country also runs a charity that can be explored.

President Buhari received Letters of Credence from High Commissioner of Republic of Namibia, Mr Humphrey Desmond Geiseb.

He said the Namibia had consistently and steadfastly supported Nigeria in all international meetings, “bringing respect and comfort’’.

The Namibian Ambassador said his country remains grateful to the Nigerian government and citizens for the support to achieve its independence, promising to improve relations in trade and exchange of people and ideas.