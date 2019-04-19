Third Mainland Bridge Video: No Cause For Alarm – Fashola’s Aide

A Special Adviser to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called for calm from Lagos residents over a video of the Third Mainland bridge showing a weak portion on one of its expansion joints.

Hakeem Bello insisted that there is no cause for alarm and the joint is one of those slated for change during the repairs to the bridge which is expected to commence soon.

He noted that the sight of the affected joint is inconveniencing, but the portion is still functioning, and it poses no imminent danger to motorists.

The Ministry had in August, carried out a three-day investigative maintenance test on the bridge to ascertain the true state before proper repairs will commence later in the year.