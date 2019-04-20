BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Two Tourists, Abduct Three Others In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two persons and abducted three others in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state police command spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gunmen who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the Kajuru Castle Resort at about 2 pm on Saturday, shooting sporadically and in the process, shot two persons including a female expatriate to death, and whisked three others away.

He said that investigation by the police revealed that the victims along with 12 others came from Lagos on a tourism tour, and they organised a party at the Castle located at the Hill Top during which the incident happened.

According to him, the organisers of the party failed to inform the police to provide security coverage for them as has been the tradition due to the insecurity in the area.

He, however, said efforts are being made by the Command to rescue the kidnapped persons and apprehend the criminals.