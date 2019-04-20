Imo Air Travellers Complain Hike In Fare Few Hours To Easter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When channels Television visited the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the state capital, operations were fully back as hundreds of air travellers were seen either arriving or travelling out of the state especially to celebrate Easter with friends and families.



Some air travellers in Imo State have complained about the hike in tickets, just a few hours to the Easter day celebrations across the country.

The beehive of activities comes a few days after the airport experienced a fire outbreak.

A traveller who spoke to Channels Television on anonymity attributed the price hike in the air ticket to the festive period.

“There is much increase (in air ticket). It’s only Dana and Air Peace that visit this place. Usually, the capitalised on that and increased the price of the air in tickets.,” he stated.