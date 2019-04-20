Lajovic Defeats Medvedev To Reach Monte Carlo Final

Dusan Lajovic beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final.

The 48th-ranked Serb – appearing in his first ATP final – will face the winner from the other semi-final between 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Italy’s 13th seed Fabio Fognini.

Lajovic won the last six game of the opening set after trailing 5-1 in a swirling wind as he overhauled his 10th-seeded Russian opponent.