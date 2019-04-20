One Soldier Killed As Troops Neutralise Suspected Bandits In Zamfara 

Troops of the Operations Sharan Daji and Harbin Kunama III have killed seven suspected armed bandits during an operation in Aljumana Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State.

The soldiers engaged the bandits during a clearance operation in the area on Thursday.

According to the spokesman for the Operation Sharan Daji, Major Clement Abiade, the exercise was carried out in partnership with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Air Force and local vigilantes.

He explained that one soldier was killed, while six others and a vigilante member sustained various degrees of injuries during the operation.

While stating that the bandits were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons, Abiade stressed that they were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops.

The survivors among the bandits fled with gunshot wounds, as they were forced to abandon their camp.