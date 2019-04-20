Troops Kill Bandit, Seize Arms In Benue

Troops have killed a bandit and seized arms in Benue State as part of efforts to improve security in the country.

The troops, who were on patrol along Nagi-Ucheki-Audu-Enger-Adudu axis of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, killed the bandit on Friday when they responded to an attack by bandits.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, after the colleagues of the fallen bandit fled the scene, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two rifle magazines, 48 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, one machete, one mobile phone and a bag of charms abandoned by the criminals.

Also, on Friday, troops on patrol to Ikyoawe, Tsegumme and Tsezongo communities destroyed a militia camp after engaging criminals in the camp in a gun battle. Overpowered by the troops, the criminals fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning munitions and other items, including two rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and two mobile handsets.

In another development, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed in Zaki Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue averted a violent ethnic clash between Tivs and Jukuns at Jootar, a border community between Ukum and Wukari Local Government Areas of Taraba State.

According to Col. Nwachukwu, the troops, while on patrol responded to a distress call alerting them of an imminent clash between both tribes at the border community.

Upon arrival, they met resistance from militias who engaged them in a firefight. The troops, however, prevailed, killing one of the militia members while others fled the scene.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 26 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition from the neutralized bandit, a locally fabricated gun and a dagger from the fleeing militia members.

The military urged members of the public to watch out for and report persons with gunshot wounds seeking medical attention.

It also called on the people of Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa to support security agencies to bring an end to the illicit and atrocious activities of criminal elements and groups in the region.

“We equally appeal to the general public to support the security agencies with information that would be useful in detecting individuals and groups who are covertly engaging or supporting violent and criminal activities in their towns and communities,” the statement added.