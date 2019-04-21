Aisha Buhari Advocates Establishment Of Adamawa State Trust Fund

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has advocated for the establishment of Adamawa State Trust Fund to uplift the people from recent ‘predicaments’.

The first lady made the announcement during a town hall meeting on Saturday, organised by her and some concerned citizens of the state.

She lamented the declining rate of school enrollment, performance and the high rate of unemployment, while urging that the development in the state should cut across every ramification.

According to the first lady, the Trust Fund through which prioritized developmental projects can be financed and implemented will complement the efforts of government in achieving some of its developmental goals for the benefit of the people of the state.

“Today we have a state that has over the years, witnessed some developments in some areas and retrogression in areas that used to be our stronghold. For instance, education used to be our hallmark as a state some years ago.

“The declining rate in terms of educational school enrollment and performance, coupled with the growing number of unemployed youths also shows the gloomy future of our dear state.

“I would like to advocate for the establishment of Adamawa state trust fund through which prioritized developmental projects can be financed and implemented and checked as well,” she maintained.

Mrs Buhari listed the challenges facing the state of Adamawa to include rampant security challenges, inter-ethnic conflicts, poor educational enrollment of children in schools, poor functional healthcare system, annual flooding and continuous influx of displaced persons.

She proffered that; “Our hope and solution as a people, lies in our ability to join hands and form a coalition towards uplifting the state from its present predicament.”

She also used the occasion to announce her plan to establish a private university known as “Muhammadu Buhari University” in collaboration with partners from Sudan and Qatar.