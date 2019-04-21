Banditry: Yari Commends NAF For Air Strikes In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, has commended the Nigerian Air Force for its efforts and commitment towards ending banditry in the state.

He offered the commendation at a closed-door meeting with security chiefs held on Saturday at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor noted the recent achievement recorded against the criminals and described the air strikes on bandits as successful.

He urged the air force to carry out more air strikes in Dumburun town in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state where he said banditry thrives.

Elsewhere, reports emerged that the traditional rulers in Zamfara have apologised to the Nigerian Air Force.

The Council of Chiefs in the state, however, said it would address a press conference soon, to make its position known on the matter.

In further efforts to rid the north-west of banditry, the air force vowed that it would not rest on its laurels until criminal elements terrorising residents in the region were completely eliminated.

The Air Officer Commanding Special Operation Command, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, gave the assurance on Sunday in Katsina State.

He spoke at a gathering of personnel of various air force units fighting insurgency in the north-west region.

Air Vice Marshal Bali appealed to the management of the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina to continue assisting the operations of the Nigerian Air Force.