Christians Celebrate Easter Across Nigeria

It is Easter Sunday, the Christian festival celebrating the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead.

Also known as Resurrection Sunday, it is described in the Holy Scriptures as having occurred on the third day after Christ’s death by crucifixion on a Roman cross at Calvary.

Easter is regarded by many as the foundation of the Christian faith, with Christ’s resurrection signifying his victory over death, the triumph of good over evil, and the completion of God’s salvation of mankind.

Here in Nigeria, Christians joined in the global celebration of the event, with church services and prayers of thanksgiving.

The joyful festivities were marked with lots of fanfare, exchange of visits by families, and visits to places of amusement and leisure.

In all, the significance of the day remains on the front burner for Christians all over the world.

But not too many people seemed to have travelled for the Easter celebrations, considering the low turnout of passengers at airports and bus parks recorded in some parts of the country.

Passengers who spoke to Channels Television at select airports and parks blamed this on the economy, saying it was not favourable for a massive Easter celebration.

Some traders and shoppers in some states also had similar views when they spoke to Channels Television.

In the spirit of Easter, the Christian faithful have been admonished to imbibe the lessons of the occasion by following Christ’s example.

Among those who congratulated Nigerians are President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others are state governors, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to mention but a few.

See more pictures below: