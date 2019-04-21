Easter: Do Not Relent In Prayers, Gov Ajimobi Charges Christians

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has urged Christians not to relent in prayers for the sustenance of the unity, peace and security of the country and for God to bring lasting peace to the troubled Northeastern region.

In an Easter message by the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, the governor also urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice and selflessness exhibited by Jesus Christ, the symbol of Easter, in their relationship with one another.

“Easter is not only about wining and dining. It is an occasion to show love to one another as exhibited by God who, out of his love for mankind, offered Jesus Christ to die for our sins to give us life more abundantly.

“We should, therefore, eschew any divisive tendency, violence and other things that are antithetical to the teachings of Jesus Christ. Let us sustain our prayers for peace to continue to reign in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast,” Ajimobi said.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the Christian faithful for their fervent prayers for the state throughout his eight-year tenure, which, he said played a key role in the restoration of peace and security, as well as his unprecedented achievements.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to thank Christians and affiliate bodies in the state for their support and prayers for our dear state in the past eight years, without which we would not have been able to achieve anything tangible.”

He asked that the people should emulate Jesus Christ, who voluntarily offered himself as a living sacrifice for the redemption of mankind.