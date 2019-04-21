Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew After Deadly Attacks

Updated April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan security personnel and police investigators look through debris outside Zion Church following an explosion in Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP

 

Sri Lanka’s government imposed a nationwide curfew Sunday that police said would go into effect immediately and would last “until further notice”, after a string of deadly blasts.

Sri Lanka’s defence ministry initially said the curfew would be imposed overnight, but the police subsequently said it would go into effect straight away.

Nearly 160 people were killed Sunday in eight attacks targeting churches and hotels across the country, with hundreds of people injured.

