Sri Lanka Prime Minister Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Attacks

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned a string of blasts that killed at least 137 people on Sunday as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation.”

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today,” he said in a tweet from his verified account.

“I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong… The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

AFP