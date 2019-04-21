Sri Lanka Prime Minister Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Attacks

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2019
Sri Lankan police stand at the site of an explosion in a restaurant area of the luxury Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on April 21, 2019.  ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

 

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned a string of blasts that killed at least 137 people on Sunday as “cowardly” and said the government was working to “contain the situation.”

“I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today,” he said in a tweet from his verified account.

READ ALSO: Easter Tragedy In Sri Lanka As Blasts Kill 156

“I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong… The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.”

AFP



More on World News

Four Killed As Gunmen Attack Saudi Security Forces

Sri Lanka Imposes Curfew After Deadly Attacks

World Leaders React To Sri Lanka Easter Blasts

Easter Tragedy In Sri Lanka As Blasts Kill 156

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV