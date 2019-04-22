Benue Government Imposes Curfew On Katsina-Ala Town

The Benue State Government has imposed a 24 hour-curfew on Katsina-Ala town of the state with effect from today, Monday April 22, 2019 as part of efforts to restore peace and ensure the security of lives and property in that part of the state.

This is according to the chief press secretary of the state, Ede Ogaba Ede.

The curfew which comes into immediate effect shall be reviewed as the situation demands, Ede said.

Acting Governor of the State, Engineer Benson Abounu urged the people of Katsina-Ala to cooperate with security operatives by obeying the curfew.

The Government warned that anyone found fomenting trouble in the area or in other parts of the state will be apprehended and punished according to law.

The Benue State Government reassured the people that more security personnel have been deployed to Katsina-Ala to end the crisis, and it will continue to give security agencies every needed support to succeed.