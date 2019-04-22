Djokovic Consolidates Lead As World Number One

Novak Djokovic stretched his lead over Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, after the Spaniard’s failed bid to win a 12th Monte Carlo Masters title.

Djokovic, winner of the last three Grand Slam tournaments, is now over 3,000 points clear of old rival Nadal despite a quarter-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the Principality last week.

World number two, Nadal dropped ranking points after his title defence ended with a shock semi-final loss to eventual champion Fabio Fognini.

The 31-year-old Italian reached a career-high ranking of 12th after claiming his maiden Masters trophy with a straight-sets win over unheralded Serbian Dusan Lajovic in Sunday’s final.

Fognini jumped six spots to close on the top 10, while Lajovic climbed 24 places to 24th.

ATP Top 20

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,160 pts Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,085 Alexander Zverev (GER) 5,770 Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,675 Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115 (+1) Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,690 (-1) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240 Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225 John Isner (USA) 3,085 Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,845 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,840 (+6) Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,730 (-1) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,505 Borna Coric (CRO) 2,480 (-2) Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,050 (-1) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 2,041 (-1) Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,930 (-1) Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,875 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1,820

Selected:

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 1,515 (+24)

AFP