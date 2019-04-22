Insurgency War: Chief Of Air Staff Charges Troops To Be Vigilant

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, has cautioned troops to vigilant at all times and not to be caught taken unaware.

The Air Boss was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshall Emmanuel Anebi, during a visit to troops of the Task Force fighting insurgency in the North East on Sunday.

“I wish to remind all of us that we are still at the frontline and we should not lose sight of the fact that we could come under attack at any time. I am not saying this to ruin the mood of the celebrations but to underscore the need to continue to maintain our vigilance at all times.”

READ ALSO: Banditry: Yari Commends NAF For Air Strikes In Zamfara

He reminded the troops of the responsibility of the military in ensuring the indivisibility of the country. As such they must not allow themselves to be taken unawares but must remain alert at all times, be undaunted and committed to the war against insurgency.

“I, therefore, enjoin you all not to rest on your oars, let us all continue to be vigilant while we celebrate and ensure we maintain the highest level of combat readiness to guarantee security during the holiday period and beyond.”