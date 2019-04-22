Kajuru Attack: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Expresses Condolences For Death Of Two Aid Workers

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of two aid workers who lost their lives in Friday’s attack on Kajuru Castle, a holiday resort 220 kilometers north of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

Faye Mooney, a British communications and learning specialist with non-governmental organisation Mercy Corps, and Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian training assistant with the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), were killed when gunmen stormed the resort in Kaduna State, spraying gunfire and reportedly kidnapping three other individuals.

READ ALSO: Briton Among Tourists Killed At Kaduna Resort, Police Confirm

“I express my deepest sympathies to the families, colleagues and friends of these brave and dedicated aid workers, who were selflessly committed to humanitarian work in Nigeria. This horrific tragedy has left the entire humanitarian community in mourning,” said Mr. Kallon.

Faye Mooney had been working in Nigeria for nearly two years and was known for her devotion to making a difference and countering hate speech and violence. Matthew Oguche was training not-for-profit partners in personal safety and hostile environment awareness and was passionate about helping others.