Pay More Attention To Education, Human Capital Development, Bakare Tells Buhari

The senior pastor and general overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revive education system and human capital development in Nigeria.

In an exclusive chat with Channels Television on the Easter celebrations, the clergyman also charged President Buhari to ensure he appoints the best hands in order to succeed in his second term of office.

“We have neglected the greatest asset of any nation, human capital. Our educational system has gone down the drain; we need to revive all that. Our universities are glorified secondary schools; let us solidify the ones we have. It’s okay to start a university, but let us maintain a standard.

“It is in our interest to ensure that there is a future for our children, ensure good health care delivery, and ensure transportation system that is flawless. There are so many assets in this country and I pray President Buhari would do his best in the second term to appoint the best, brightest and fittest, so we would see Nigeria turn around as we maximise the potentials of the nation.”

Pastor Bakare explained that the effects of failing to provide jobs and education lead to insecurity.

“Insecurity is not new; we are being invaded from outside and from within. What do you think will happen to millions of jobless youths who have no way of providing themselves? We need to create more jobs.”