Insurgency War: NAF Takes Delivery Of Two New Helicopters

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of two new Agusta power attack helicopters which is set to be launched during the forthcoming NAF Day Celebration in Abuja.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information,

Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola revealed on Monday.

He said that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was in Borno to mark the Easter celebrations with troops of the Air Task Force (ATF), Operation LAFIYA DOLE, commended the troops for their resilience and commitment in ensuring that Nigeria and Nigerians are safe.

The CAS reminded the personnel that so much was at stake in the fight to rid the Nation of insurgents, terrorists, armed bandits and other criminal elements.

He equally appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflinching support to the NAF by ensuring the enabling environment and providing the necessary resources for the Service to perform its assigned duties, including the delivery of the 2 Agusta 109 Power attack helicopters.

“We can only show our gratitude for the President’s support to the NAF by remaining a disciplined force and exhibiting the highest level of professionalism in all our activities. I, therefore, enjoin you all not to relent in your efforts”.

Below are photos of the Agusta 109 Power attack helicopters: