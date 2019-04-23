Kajuru Attack: FG Sends Security Operatives After Killers Of Nigerian, Briton

The Nigerian Government has vowed to ensure that the killers of a Nigerian and a British national during an attack in Kaduna State are brought to justice.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in a statement on Tuesday by his media adviser, Segun Adeyemi.

He gave assurance that the security agencies were doing everything possible to ensure that the three persons who were kidnapped in the attack were released unharmed.

“We commiserate with the families and friends of Ms Faye Mooney and Mr Matthew Oguche, and wish to assure that the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice,” the minister said.

Oguche and Mooney, an aid worker, were killed on Friday when some heavily armed men attacked the Kajuru Castle Resort, a popular resort in Kaduna State.

The assailants were said to have invaded the resort, shooting sporadically and kidnapped three other persons in the process.

Condemning the attack, Mr Mohammed described the dastardly act, which led to the death of the Nigerian and the Briton while visiting the popular resort, as a setback to efforts to promote tourism in the country.

He, however, noted that the Federal Government had recently stepped up efforts to stem the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country.

The minister revealed that one of the measures put in place was better intelligence gathering and increased collaboration by the security agencies.

He noted that the efforts have started paying off, as the level of violent attacks, banditry, and kidnappings, was being reduced nationwide.

”The government will not relent until all parts of the country are made safe for all, whether they are tourists, business people or ordinary Nigerians who just want to live their lives under an atmosphere of peace and security,” Mohammed said.

Earlier, a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom, Harriett Baldwin, condoled with Mooney’s family in a tweet.

Baldwin, who is also the Minister of State at the Foreign Office and Department for International Development, said the UK government was working with the Nigerian authorities.

