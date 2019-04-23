No Efforts Will Be Spared In Flushing Out Boko Haram Remnants, Says Buratai

The Nigerian Army has vowed to flush out the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the north-east region of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, stated this during on Tuesday when he declared open the 2019 First Quarterly Conference of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps in Jaji, Kaduna State.

He said the army would not spare any effort in ridding the region of insurgents as well as other related crimes in other parts of the country.

Buratai described terrorism as a complex phenomenon that requires multiple efforts to contain and should not be left to the Nigerian Armed Forces alone.

He gave assurance that the military remained committed to winning the war against terrorism and protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

Earlier, the Commander of Infantry Corps, Major General Stevenson Olabanji, noted that the army has been able to deal decisively with Boko Haram terrorists and other criminals.

He added that despite the security challenges in the country, they have received a boost in terms of infrastructural and human development in all formations across the country.

The conference, which enjoyed the presence of both serving and retired young and senior officers, was tagged ‘Leveraging Land Power for Current and Future Warfare; The Unity of The Combat Arms”.

It presented a platform to interact and brainstorm on security challenges with a special focus on the role of the infantry.

The Infantry Corps, also known as ‘foot soldiers’, holds 60 per cent of the entire Nigerian Army workforce and remains its strongest formation.