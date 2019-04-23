Okorocha Sets Up 21-Member Transition Committee

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has set up a 21-member committee ahead of the transition of government in May.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He explained that the committee would interface with the committee set up by the Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, to ensure a hitch-free transition.

The committee, which is chaired by Mr Mark Uchendu, has as members Adaora Ijezie, Emma Iwuanyanwu, Simeon Iwunze, Nkeiru Oluehi, Angela Uwakwem, and Ugochi Okoro.

Also in the committee are Iyke Njoku, Chinyere Uwandu, Ngozi Nwamerenini, Professor Edna Njoku, Chika Ezeji, Professor Nnamdi Obiareri, and Ethelbert Ibebuchi.

Other members include Kenneth Emelu, Jones Uzoka, Lasbery Okafor-Anyanwu, Pastor Henrienta Jacobs, Ikenna Emeh, Nelson Ezerioha, and the ‘Principal Secretary’.

In the activities lined up towards having a smooth transition, Governor Okorocha is expected to meet with the governor-elect on May 2.

The inauguration of the joint committee and tour of Government House are also scheduled to take place on Thursday next week.

Okorocha and Ihedioha will, thereafter, meet with various stakeholders such as the traditional rulers and labour leaders, as well as embark on a tour of selected projects in the state.