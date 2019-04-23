Osun Election: PDP Rejects Justice Oyewole’s Inclusion In Appeal Court Panel

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the inclusion of Justice Joseph Oyewole as member of the Osun State Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced this during a press conference at the PDP Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the National Working Committee is rejecting the Court of Appeal justice because of his alleged strong affiliation with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ologbondiyan also claimed that Justice Oyewole was not just an interested party in the case under appeal, but that he is also from Osun State.

He disclosed that the party had petitioned the President of the Court of Appeal, requesting a substitution for the judge.

The PDP’s allegation came one month after the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upturned the election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

The Tribunal, in a ruling delivered on March 22, held that the declaration and return of Oyetola by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was null and void.

It, thereafter, declared PDP’s Senator Ademola Adeleke as the elected governor and ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Oyetola be withdrawn and a fresh one should be issued to Senator Adeleke.