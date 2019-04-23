Police Reform Bill Will Instill Public Confidence In The Force, Says Ejiofor

A former Director of the State Security Service, Mr Mike Ejiofor, says the Police Reform Bill recently signed into law by the National Assembly will instill people’s confidence in the Force.

He stated this on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“It will instill confidence because the police will become more professional and friendly. The citizens will now volunteer more information, cooperate with the police.

“At the zonal level, we have been advocating state police. But with this new bill they signed into law, it’s going to involve the people at the community, state and local government level,” he stated.

Ejiofor, having retired from the secret police agency also praised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for working hard to reform the agency since taking over from his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris in January.

He noted that the IGP’s visit to troubled parts of the country, engaging his officers on the rules of engagement among other things will strengthen personnel of the force on professionalism.

When asked if he is optimistic of the bill, Ejiofor replied in the affirmative.

To him, the bill “secures the tenure of the Inspector General of Police for a start.”

The former SSS director explained that the Police Reform Bill that is awaiting presidential assent seeks to guarantee the IGP’s tenure.

“The police council makes a recommendation to the President and the President sends to the Senate for confirmation. That secures his (the IGP) tenure.

“He needs to plan. It is irrespective of the fact whether the IGP was to retire within a year and is appointed in a year, he has to serve his tenure. And it, therefore, means that some of the DIGs or AIGs who are his contemporaries may be retiring under him. That is a challenge,” he stated.

While recalling that the police law dates back to 1944 (precolonial era), Ejiofor explained that its amendment will stabilise the police tenure and enable them to perform effectively.