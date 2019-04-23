Shiite Group Vows To Continue Protest Until Release Of El-Zakzaky

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have vowed to continue their protest until their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, is released from the custody of the Federal Government.

Spokesman of the movement, Abdullahi Musa, urged the Federal Government to immediately release El-Zakzaky who has been in detention for about three years.

Members of the movement took to the streets of Abuja on Tuesday in a peaceful procession to press home their demands.

The IMN leader is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges in a Kaduna State High Court.

He and his wife were first arraigned on May 15, 2018, two years after their arrest in December 2015 in Zaria.

The court had on several sitting, denied the IMN leader bail, ordering that they remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the period of their trial.