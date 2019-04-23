Suspected Ritualists Abduct 60-year-old Woman In Ondo

A 60-year old woman, Mrs Rukayat Abodunde has been abducted by two suspected ritualists who invaded her home in Ayetoro street, Ondo State.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the mysterious abduction, said that the incident was reported by a family member who noticed the unusual disappearance of the woman.

He stated that the police has commenced investigations into the abduction.

“The incident was reported at the police station by one Omotola Oseyemi, while the police swung into action to ensure the release of the abducted woman.

“We interrogated the people in the area but it was unfortunate that members of the family are not showing enough interest in the disappearance of the woman.”

He said that some family members of the missing woman made some demands during a visit to the command.

“Some family members visited the station to notify the police they are no longer interested in the case but will like to handle it in a traditional way”.

Channels Television gathered from a family source who pleaded anonymity, explained that the woman who sells fish beside her house was abducted by the two gunmen who pretended to have come to patronise her.

The source said the two men started shooting sporadically into the air to scare away people and dragged Mrs Abodunde into a waiting vehicle.

The source explained that the incident was reported at the police station in Ondo, while men from the command visited the house to investigate the incident.

The PPRO, Joseph, however, said the police are still investigating the criminal act, with a promise to unravel those behind it.