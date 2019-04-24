9th Assembly Tussle: In A Democratic Set Up, There Is No Favoured Candidate – Hon Lawal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mr Abubakar Lawal has said that any move which seeks to impose leaders for the 9th National Assembly is undemocratic and inequitable.

The lawmaker representing Yola North, Yola South and Gire in the House of Representatives made this assertion on Wednesday, while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Mr Lawal argued that there is need for equitable hearing in a democracy, adding that in a democratic set up, there is no favoured candidate.

His statement comes on the heels of reports that some APC members in the parliament are at variance with the choice made by the leadership of the ruling party, regarding who will lead the 9th National Assembly.

Lawal said rather than decide on one candidate, it is important for the APC to lobby some of the other contenders and ensure that there is justice.

While further enunciating the need for horse-trading, the lawmaker was of the opinion that the party could zone the leadership of NASS, but not impose on the lawmakers who their leader will be.

Speaking about what to look out for in the choice of those who will lead the National Assembly, Lawal opined that determining characteristics include the ability to know and interpret the rules of the House, an in-depth understanding of the constitution and the capability to carry along all members of the parliament, in a way that makes every member feel fairly treated.