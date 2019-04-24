Football Fan Loses Finger While Celebrating Club’s Promotion

A fan of Dutch team FC Twente lost a finger when he clambered over a fence to celebrate his team’s promotion to the first division, a supporters group said on Wednesday.

The supporter’s painful afternoon occurred when the final whistle blew on a 0-0 draw against Young AZ Alkmaar on Monday, a result which guaranteed a return to the top flight Eredivisie after a year’s absence.

He trapped his finger in the fencing as he joined dozens of other delirious fans invading the pitch.

News channel Hart van Nederland on Wednesday published on its website a photo of the severed and bloodied finger, lying on the ground next to a cigarette butt.

It was discovered by cleaning crews at the ground following the pitch invasion which also saw several other fans hurt as they leapt the barriers.

AFP