‘Jilted’ Lover Allegedly Sets Family Of Nine Ablaze In Ondo

A jilted lover has allegedly set ablaze a family of nine at Igbodigho in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Five family members reportedly died while others severely injured have been taken to the State Trauma Centre, in Ondo town for treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

“Nine family members, who were occupants of a house were set ablaze in their one-room apartment at Adetuwo Street in Igbodigho yesterday (Tuesday).”

Channels Television gathered that a jilted lover by the name Adenuga, popularly known as Davar was angered after his girlfriend, Titi Sanumi, left him.

This prompted him to set the house on fire, but Titi was not at home during the incident.

Mr Joseph said that the suspect fled the community after committing the crime.

He also noted that five of the victims have been confirmed dead but added that police are on Adenuga’s trail.