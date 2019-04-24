Osun Governorship Tussle: Appeal Court Denies Claim By PDP Over Panel

The Court of Appeal has refuted claims by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that Justice Joseph Oyewole was part of the three-man panel to hear the appeal on the judgment in the Osun State governorship election dispute.

The panel was constituted to hear an appeal seeking to reverse the majority judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from office.

The tribunal had in a verdict it delivered on March 22, declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, as the valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the state in September 2018.

Meanwhile, shortly after the appellate court announced its decision to commence hearing on governor Oyetola’s Appeal on Wednesday, the PDP said it uncovered that a member of the appeal panel has strong ties with the ruling party.

A statement signed by the Court of Appeal’s spokesperson, Mrs Sa’adatu Kachalla, said Justice Oyewole was never considered as a member of the panel.

Mrs Kachalla also described as uncharitable and unwarranted, the attack on Justice Oyewole by the PDP.

“Hon. Justice Joseph Oyewole, Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, an industrious son of Osun State, is not a member of the Osun Governorship Election Appeal Tribunal set up by the President of the Court of Appeal.

“The members of the public are therefore advised not to be misguided by desperate and jittery individuals whose action is to heat up the polity.

“Time has changed, and it is better for us to change with time. The era of fake news is over.”