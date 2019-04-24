PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs Lagos After Projects Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, to inaugurate some projects initiated by the state government.
He was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Abiola Ajimobi, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo respectively.
Also present was the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, amongst others.
The president inaugurated an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), The Eko Theatre, Oshodi International Airport Road, Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.
The President after the ceremonies headed back to Abuja.
See photos below:
President Muhammadu Buhari , Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd right), with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right); Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) during the unveiling of the plaque to commission the newly reconstructed Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd left); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right); Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo (right) and Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), during the unveiling of the plaque to commission the newly reconstructed Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House), LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd left); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); Ogun State Governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun (2nd right); Deputy Governor-elect, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right); Minister of Health, Dr. Issac Adewole (left); Governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2nd left) during the commissioning of the newly built Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (Back Row L-R): and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulire-Orelope; Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu; Oyo State Governor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Adamawa State Governor, Sen. Jubrila Bindow; Acting Governor, Edo State, Mr. Philip Shuaibu and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa. The newly commissioned Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House) with facilities at LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The newly commissioned Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House) with facilities at LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The newly commissioned Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House) with facilities at LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The newly commissioned Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke House) with facilities at LASUTH, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The newly commissioned Lagos Theatre by President Muhammadu Buhari at Oregun, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari (left), with Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right) during the commissioning of the newly built Lagos Theatre at Oregun, Ikeja, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari departs Lagos for Abuja