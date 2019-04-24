PHOTOS: President Buhari Departs Lagos After Projects Inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Lagos on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, to inaugurate some projects initiated by the state government.

He was received by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Abiola Ajimobi, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo respectively.

Also present was the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, amongst others.

The president inaugurated an ultra-modern 170-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), The Eko Theatre, Oshodi International Airport Road, Oshodi Transport Interchange and 820 mass transit buses.

The President after the ceremonies headed back to Abuja.

See photos below: