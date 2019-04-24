Premier League Run-In: Who Do City And Liverpool Have Left To Play?

Updated April 24, 2019
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp                                Man City Boss Pep Guardiola (Photos: AFP)

 

Manchester City edged ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Wednesday, beating Manchester United 2-0 to make the most of their game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s City have 89 points after 35 games, with Liverpool a point behind.

Here are the remaining fixtures for both teams:

Manchester City

April 28: Burnley (away)

May 6: Leicester (home)

May 12: Brighton (away)

Liverpool

April 26: Huddersfield (home)

May 4: Newcastle (away)

May 12: Wolves (home)

