Road Accident Kills 19 Wedding Guests In Jigawa

Nineteen wedding guests have reportedly died in a road accident in Jigawa State, Nigeria’s northern region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a bus lost control and burst into flames.

The bus was said to be carrying women and children returning from a wedding when its front tyre burst, causing it to skid off the road.

The crash happened on Tuesday in Gwaram Sabuwa, a village around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the state capital Dutse.

Spokesman to the police state command, Abdul Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to AFP saying, “Nineteen people were killed in the accident “.

Residents said the bus somersaulted and burst into flames, burning the victims alive.

The passengers were said to be returning from a wedding ceremony in nearby Bauchi state when the crash happened.

Road accidents in Nigeria are common. Frequent causes are poorly-maintained roads and vehicles, reckless driving and speeding.

At least 12 people were killed and 16 injured on April 13 when a fuel tanker exploded in the northern city of Gombe after falling on its side.

Nineteen people were killed a week earlier when a truck crashed in northern Katsina state.

AFP