Senate Confirms Omolola Edewor As Executive Director Of NDIC

Updated April 24, 2019
The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Omolola Abiola Edewor as Executive Director, Corporate Services, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

President Buhari had written the Senate, seeking Edewor’s confirmation in accordance with provisions of section 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act.

The Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial institutions, recommended that the nominee be confirmed after screening her.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee Senator Rafiu Adebayo said the nominee, who is currently occupying the same position, was screened and found worthy of being confirmed for a second and final term of five years.



