Senate Steps Down Motion Seeking To Declare Kogi Oil Producing State

The Senate has stood down the motion seeking to recognise Kogi as an oil producing State.

This development comes on the heels of an adopted motion sponsored by Senator Isaac Alfa representing Kogi East Senatorial district titled, “Need to recognise Kogi State as an Oil Producing State”.

Alfa in his lead debate explained that oil exploration commenced in Ibaji as far back as 1952 in the villages of Odeke, Echeno, Ihile, Anocha/Uchuchu, Omabo, Ikah, Iregwu and Ujeh, all in Ibaji community of the present day Ibaji Local Government Area of the state by Shell BP (now SPDC), Elf (now Total Fina Elf) and AGIP Energy.

He also claimed that the three companies collectively drilled about 25 exploration wells, 2 appraisal wells and 8- core drill wells in the entire Anambra Basin out of which majority of the wells fall within Kogi State.

However, the Senate stood down the motion, and also suspended further discussion on the motion for the Federal government to include the state among oil-producing states with all benefits and privileges.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing Enugu North differed on the prayers of the motion.

He said the motion should be stepped down in a bid to allow the committee on Petroleum upstream to conclude their report, since the committee is still handling the issue.

“The Committee on Petroleum Upstream is still handling this issue. The motion should be stepped down to allow the Committee conclude their report.”-Senator Chukwuka Utazi. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 24, 2019

Similarly, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said the motion should be stepped down arguing that the Senate cannot declare a state an oil producing state.

“The Senate cannot declare a state as an oil producing state. This motion should be stepped down.”- Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 24, 2019

Following the divergent considerations, Senate President, Bukola Saraki clanged the gavel in favor that the key prayer of the motion be suspended.